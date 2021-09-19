COVID-19 protocols voters in Waterloo Region can expect on Election Day

As Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, a number of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will change the way voters cast their ballots.

Elections Canada says some polling stations my not meet physical distancing requirements and won’t be used by local ridings.

Here’s how they’ve changed since the last federal election in 2019:

• Cambridge - down to 44 from 76

• Kitchener Centre - down to 39 from 50

• Kitchener Conestoga - down to 32 from 41

• Waterloo – down to 42 from 56

• Guelph – down to 43 from 61

“Those electors might have to go a little bit farther and we recognize that,” said Diane Benson with Elections Canada. “But once they get there what we’ve tried to do is make sure there are more voting stations so that they can be processed quickly.”

Unlike previous elections, voters must go to the assigned polling station listed on their voter card.

Voters will be turned away if they refuse to wear a mask without a medical exemption.

Elections Canada also encourages voters to bring their own pen or pencil.

“Before you go, if you’ve got that voter information card, have a look at it,” Benson urged voters. “If you can’t find the card, because that happens too, just type your postal code on the website and it will say where you are to vote.”

Polling stations are open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday.