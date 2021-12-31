COVID-19 puts a damper on New Year's Eve celebrations

Many people are ready to be rid of 2021, and celebrate the start of 2022.

But for the second year in a row, most big New Year's Eve events have been scrapped due to COVID-19.

Here's a roundup of some of those changes.

WATERLOO

A family-friendly celebration in Waterloo Public Square has been cancelled.

The city has closed the U​ptown ice rink because of the warm weather.

The Wonders of Winter in Waterloo Park is open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 1, however there will be no fireworks. Social distancing is recommended.

KITCHENER

The New Year's Levee for 2022 has been cancelled.

CAMBRIDGE

The city has cancelled its New Year's Eve skate.

The Winter Illumination event, featuring light displays by local artists, runs until Jan. 2.

BRANTFORD

The New Year's Eve event in Harmony Square has been cancelled.

GUELPH

No events planned.

Some restaurants and bars will be open on New Year's Eve for takeout or dine-in, though they will be required to operate at reduced capacity.

As for private gatherings, a total of 10 people are permitted indoors or 25 outdoors. Anyone not following the rules could face a hefty fine.