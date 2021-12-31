COVID-19 puts a damper on New Year's Eve celebrations
Many people are ready to be rid of 2021, and celebrate the start of 2022.
But for the second year in a row, most big New Year's Eve events have been scrapped due to COVID-19.
Here's a roundup of some of those changes.
WATERLOO
- A family-friendly celebration in Waterloo Public Square has been cancelled.
- The city has closed the Uptown ice rink because of the warm weather.
- The Wonders of Winter in Waterloo Park is open from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 1, however there will be no fireworks. Social distancing is recommended.
KITCHENER
- The New Year's Levee for 2022 has been cancelled.
CAMBRIDGE
- The city has cancelled its New Year's Eve skate.
- The Winter Illumination event, featuring light displays by local artists, runs until Jan. 2.
BRANTFORD
- The New Year's Eve event in Harmony Square has been cancelled.
GUELPH
- No events planned.
Some restaurants and bars will be open on New Year's Eve for takeout or dine-in, though they will be required to operate at reduced capacity.
As for private gatherings, a total of 10 people are permitted indoors or 25 outdoors. Anyone not following the rules could face a hefty fine.