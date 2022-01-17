COVID-19 rapid test giveaway in North Bay

Ontario's Ministry of Health will be giving away free COVID-19 rapid test kits at North Bay's Nipissing University.

The pop-up distribution site is being held Jan. 18 and 19 at the R.J. Surtees Student Athletics Centre starting at 9 a.m.

People wishing to get their free test kits are required to register in advance online here.

The event is not being hosted by the university, where students are currently under remote learning protocols.

No word on how many test kits will be given out at this event.