COVID-19 rapid test pop-up opens in Kitchener

Starting 10 a.m. Sunday, residents can pick up free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Kitchener courtesy of the provincial government.

The test kits are available while supplies last at CF Fairview Park on 2960 Kingsway Drive.

The rollout is part of the province's "holiday testing blitz" aimed at making tests more readily available for Ontarians.

Designated pop-up days at CF Fairview Park are as follows:

Sunday, Jan. 2 starting at 10 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 3 starting at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 starting at 10 a.m.

The province says new locations will be posted on Fridays, and on a rolling basis as sites are confirmed.

Site locations will be removed from the list as supply runs out.

Current locations and more information on the province's rapid antigen holiday pop-up schedule can be found on the Government of Ontario website.

Officials ask not to visit pop-up sites if you are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.