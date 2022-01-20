COVID-19 rapid tests don't belong in your recycling bin

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) tests are finding their way into recycling bins across Ontario, and that’s bad news for recycling companies and the workers.

“For us, that material is no different than if we found a syringe on the line. It’s a biohazard. Whether the person who used the test tested positive for COVID or not, it contains material that could transmit disease,” says Francis Veilleux, president of the Bluewater Recycling Association.

Veilleux says they’ve seen plenty of rapid tests end up in the recycling loads brought in to their Huron Park plant, from over 20 Southwestern Ontario municipalities.

Every rapid test found results in the sorting line being shut down and strict infection protocols for disposal. He says it’s a huge waste of time and money.

“Every minute we’re down, it’s about a $300 cost. It’s not something we want to be doing all day long,” he says.

And if a rapid test makes it through their sorting line, it’s even a bigger deal.

“I can tell you right now, the site of one of those in our entire load means we will get the entire load rejected and that could affect our ability to recycle properly,” he says.

According to Veilleux, the proper way to dispose of a used rapid test or swabs, or other COVID-related personal protective equipment, is to double bag it and put it in your garbage.

“People think if it’s made of paper or plastic it’s automatically recyclable, and we can do some sort of miracle with it. That’s just not the case. In our facility, we cannot recycle those items. We don’t want to see them. They are a biohazard and we don’t want to spread them to our employees,” says Veilleux.