COVID-19, reconciliation, economic recovery discussed between Stefanson and Trudeau on first call

For the first time since being sworn-in as premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the phone.

In a statement following the call, Stefanson said she offered Manitoba's support to continue to address the pandemic and help with economic recovery.

"COVID-19 continues to be the most significant challenge of our time," said Stefanson. "I stressed that now more than ever, we need a significant increase in the Canada Health Transfer to inject major funding needed to address the critical backlogs, increased intensive care unit capacity and the overall stability and sustainability of the system for all Canadians."

She said reconciliation with Indigenous Manitobans was also brought up during the call, calling it a top priority for her government.

"Existing issues such as housing and clean drinking water have been made worse because of the pandemic. I stressed Manitoba's willingness to partner with the federal government and local Indigenous governments to address these critical issues."

Stefanson also brought up economic recovery and the current labour shortage that the province is dealing with, noting businesses are operating but many are struggling to find workers.

"The labour shortage is real and we need effective collaboration to get Manitobans, Canadians and newcomers in the workforce. Manitoba was a pioneer with the provincial nominee program and we look forward to partnering with the federal government to increase its capacity, which will have a positive social and economic impact in the months and years ahead."

She also added the province is looking to move forward with several green projects to help improve the lives of Manitobans.

Stefanson said she appreciated talking with Trudeau and that she looks forward to working together with him to address issues in the province and country.