COVID-19 related hospitalizations decrease in Ottawa

The city of Ottawa is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, just days before the COVID-19 mask mandates end.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 14 patients in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Thursday, down from 15 on Wednesday. There is one person in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 22 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Five patients

Montfort Hospital: Six patients (as of Tuesday)

CHEO: Four patients

OPH reported 64 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,940 laboratory-confirmed cases, including 814 deaths.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health announced that most mask mandates, including on public transit, will end on Saturday. Ottawa's hospitals will keep mask mandates in place.

Public Health Ontario confirmed 10 net new deaths Thursday. There are 549 patients with the virus in Ontario hospitals, including 118 in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 1 to June 7): 27.9 (down from 30.1)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (June 6): 8.9 per cent

Known active cases: 430 (+17)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated June 6.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 917,221

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 881,920

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 578,507

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 49 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

4 long-term care homes

4 retirement homes

2 hospital units

6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.