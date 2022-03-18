COVID-19 related hospitalizations increase in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health reported one new death linked to COVID-19 on Friday, while hospitalizations increased slightly.

The rise in hospitalizations comes just days before Ontario lifts the mask mandates for most indoor public settings.

There are 12 Ottawa residents in area hospitals because of an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, up from 11 on Thursday. There are two people in the ICU.

OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.

CHEO, the Queensway Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital all reported an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital on Friday.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 17 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 13 patients

Montfort Hospital: 5 patients

CHEO: 3 patients

OPH reported 142 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the general public because of provincial restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 64,720 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 756 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 615 people in hospitals across the province with COVID-19 on Friday, down from 644 on Thursday. The number of patients in the ICU dropped to the lowest level in 2022 – with 193 ICU admissions.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 10 to 16): 63.2 (up from 58.1)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 11 to 17): 14.6 per cent (up from 12.9 per cent)

Known active cases: 842 (+63)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,863

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 874,689

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 557,037

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 5 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 8 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

3 retirement homes

1 hospital units

2 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.