COVID-19 related hospitalizations on the rise; Active cases back above 200

Ottawa Public Health says the number of people in local hospitals with COVID-19 related complications is on the rise.

The local health unit said Monday that 45 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported. There has not been a COVID-19 related death in Ottawa since July 8. Another 15 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Known active cases are back above 200 after a one-day dip below that number on Sunday. There are 10 people in local hospitals with COVID-19 for the first time since late June.

The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population continues to rise and the seven-day average testing positivity rate is also up. There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

In the last 30 days, OPH has reported 183 cases of the Delta variant in the city. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Across the province, health officials reported 694 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths linked to the virus. Another 540 existing cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario reported 44 cases for Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario added 18 new cases, including 14 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, three in Hastings Prince Edward, and one in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark. One case was removed from the total for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday that of the 694 new cases reported in Ontario, are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 167 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

Hospital data is not available on Mondays because some hospitals do not report statistics over the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population is 22 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated population.v

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 22 to Aug. 28): 18.2 (up from 16.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 23 to Aug. 29): 1.9 per cent (up from 1.6 per cent Aug. 20-26)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.01

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 789,147 (+1594)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 728,284 (+3,450)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 229 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 199 cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 15 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,517.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 10 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, up from seven on Sunday. There is also one person in intensive care.

Age cagetories of the people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 2

40-49: 2

50-59: 4 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 1

70-79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (2,367 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (3,663 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Nine new cases (6,401 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,337 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 11 new case (3,735 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,372 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,980 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: One new case (4 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 303

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 41 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,414

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 847 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Sunday and labs performed 1,073 tests.

The average positivity rate for the week of Aug. 23-29 is 1.9 per cent.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION