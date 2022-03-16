COVID-19 related hospitalizations stabilize on P.E.I.; no new deaths announced Wednesday

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have stabilized on Prince Edward Island since the province’s last update on Monday.

Currently, there are 27 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, eight were admitted due to the virus and 19 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

With 747 new COVID-19 cases also announced Wednesday, the total number of active cases in the province has dropped to 4,039.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 343 COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days.

To date, the province has announced 21,307 positive cases.

P.E.I. reported no new deaths Wednesday.

The province has announced 16 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

There are currently five long-term care homes or community care facilities on P.E.I. dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Those include:

Garden Home

Summerset Manor

Old Rose Lodge

The Mount

Whisperwood Villa

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has an outbreak of COVID-19 in Unit 8.

There are 33 early learning and child care centres on P.E.I. that have COVID-19 outbreaks.

Of those:

30 centres are open

two centres are closed

one centre is operating at a modified or reduced capacity

PROVINCE ENTERS STEP 2 TOMORROW

P.E.I. is less than a day away from easing more COVID-19 restrictions as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan.

Step 2 will take effect Thursday at 12:01 p.m.

Under Step 2, more people will be allowed at personal gatherings, organized gatherings, weddings and funerals.

Fitness facilities, retail stores, museums, casinos and libraries will be able to open at 75 per cent capacity.

COVID-19 screening at points of entry will become randomized under Step 2.

The province is expected to enter the third and final step of its Moving On plan on or before April 7.