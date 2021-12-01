COVID-19 related ICU cases double in N.S. since Tuesday; 35 new infections

Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 31 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections in the province to 203.

Public health said 16 of Wednesday's cases are in the Northern zone, 16 are in the Central zone and three cases are in the Western zone.

Officials said there is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in the Northern zone. There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

POSITIVE CASES AT SCHOOLS

Since Tuesday, six schools have been notified of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

Staff, parents and guardians will be notified of exposures if a positive case was at the school while infectious.

A list of schools with exposures can be found online.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 3,013 tests on Tuesday.

There are currently 15 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including eight in an intensive care unit.

According to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 8,322 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 8,009 people have recovered and 110 have died due to COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

The province's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

In total, 84.7 per cent of the province's overall population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

As of Wednesday, 1,638,694 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 791,542 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 22,548 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: