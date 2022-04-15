COVID-19 related outbreaks rise in Ottawa, as hospitalizations drop on Good Friday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 heading into the Easter long weekend.

Sixteen people are in an Ottawa hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 18 on Thursday. There are two people in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

One new death related to COVID-19 was reported in Ottawa on Friday.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 53 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 12 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients

CHEO: Five patients

OPH reported 205 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. Daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true level of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing in Ontario remains restricted to certain high-risk populations.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 68,739 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 768 deaths.

There are five new outbreaks in Ottawa’s long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals or other congregate settings, bringing the total to 52. Two of the new outbreaks on Friday are located in group homes in Ottawa, while one is at the city of Ottawa run Carleton Lodge long-term care home.

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, issued a special statement Wednesday, urging residents to keep gatherings small this Easter long weekend.

Public Health Ontario did not release COVID-19 statistics on Good Friday due to the holiday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 7 to 14): 125.1 (up from 121.0)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 14): 20.2 per cent

Known active cases: 1,879 (+42)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,034 (+184)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 878,368 (+696)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 568,136 (+2,584)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 55 in hospital, 3 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Thursday, April 14.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

11 long-term care homes

14 retirement homes

6 hospital units

21 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.