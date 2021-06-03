'COVID-19 related staff shortages' sees 18 care home residents moved in central Alberta

Eighteen rural Albertans have been moved to new care facilities while theirs is short workers.

Alberta Health Services confirmed on Wednesday the move of the group of patients from the Galahad Care Centre was "due to COVID-19-related staff shortages."

AHS said the site hadn't been closed, but that it was taking the action to "ensure residents have safe and uninterrupted care."

The continuing care home in Galahad is two hours southeast of Edmonton.

It's not the first time medical services in central Alberta have been affected by the pandemic.

In May, two emergency departments were closed overnight due to a lack of doctors.