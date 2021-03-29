COVID-19 restrictions: B.C. temporarily halting indoor dining at restaurants

As COVID-19 cases surge in B.C., CTV News has learned the government is planning to temporarily halt indoor dining at restaurants for several weeks.

Sources say the new rule will take effect at midnight Monday and remain in place until April 19. Patio dining and takeout will still be allowed.

The provincial government has not announced the new restriction, but Premier John Horgan, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to appear together at an afternoon announcement.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1

The stricter measures come just days after the province recorded its second-highest daily case count in the pandemic.

On Friday, officials announced 908 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus in a 24-hour period. That's second only to a daily case record set on Nov. 27, when 911 cases were announced.

In recent weeks, Henry and Dix have announced the loosening of some restrictions. On March 11, Henry amended the public health order on social gatherings, permitting groups of no more than 10 people to meet outdoors.

Then, last week, Henry announced limited indoor religious services would be allowed this spring. The services can host a maximum of 50 people, or 10 per cent of the total worship space capacity, whichever is smaller.

But while some restrictions have been lifted slightly, the top health officials said last week that others will remain and the focus may shift to workplaces that have seen high rates of transmission.

"We have been able to slowly turn the dial on some restrictions. However, we all need to remember while some activities are safe for us to do, others simply are not," a joint statement from Dix and Henry issued Friday says.

"Seeing different friends on different days – even if we are outside – is unsafe. So is gathering in our homes where the layers of protection, like physical barriers and masks, are not used."