COVID-19 restrictions: B.C. temporarily halting indoor dining at restaurants, indoor fitness activities for adults

As COVID-19 cases surge in B.C., the province's top health officials have announced new measures meant to curb the spread of the disease.

One of those measures is to temporarily halt indoor dining at restaurants for several weeks. That new rule will take effect at midnight Monday and remain in place until April 19. Patio dining and takeout will still be allowed.

Other new measures announced Monday include prohibiting indoor adult group fitness activities "of any kind."

Only individual or one-on-one activities are allowed.

"Contract tracing has shown us that these settings amplify the spread and as a result, activities indoors in these locations need to be on hold for now," Henry said.

Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke alongside Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix about the new restrictions Monday afternoon.

"It is a most challenging time for us right now," Henry said. "A circuit breaker is now required to break the chains of transmission in our province."

The softened restrictions announced last week allowing limited indoor gatherings around upcoming religious holidays is also being suspended, Henry said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce this," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.