COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues

Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the changes to restrictions in B.C.'s live weekly COVID-19 briefing.

As of Oct. 25, indoor sporting venues, concerts, theatres, dance and symphony events will be able to operate at full capacity.

Indoor organized events like weddings and funeral receptions will also be able to have more guests. Rules limiting dancing at weddings and nightclubs are still in place, however.

All those events are subject to proof-of-vaccination requirements. While guests currently only need to show proof of one shot at those venues, starting Oct. 24, proof of full vaccination will be required.

"We had always intended to lift the capacity restrictions in these seated events … once we got to the point where it was only fully vaccinated people who were in those settings," Henry said. "It doesn't reduce the risk to zero. It means that we are mitigating the risk."

Over the weekend, operators of music venues in Vancouver told CTV News that business was significantly impacted by the capacity limits.

"We're probably making about a quarter or a third of our usual revenues right now," owner of the Fox Cabaret, Darlene Rigo, said.

Henry also announced Tuesday the restriction that required patrons of restaurants and bars to remain seated will also be lifted.

The top doctor said officials got feedback from those business owners who said those rules were a challenge for them to enforce.

"I will remind people of course that the other public health restrictions remain in place, including the indoor mask requirement when you're moving about," Henry said. "These changes are applicable where proof-of-vaccine status is being checked and also where there are no regional health orders in place."

Regional health orders are in place in parts of Northern Health, Interior Health and Fraser Health east.

"We're hoping to leverage the benefits of the vaccine card and this is an important first step of that and we'll be monitoring carefully and looking at whether we can take away additional restrictions depending on how things evolve over the next few weeks," she said.

"We are not seeing transmission in those settings where the vaccine card is used."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit