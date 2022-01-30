COVID-19 restrictions ease in Ontario and keeping an eye on the Freedom Convoy: Five stories to watch this week

The Freedom Convoy demonstration continues in downtown Ottawa and COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease in Ontario.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

FREEDOM CONVOY

There is no word on when the Freedom Convoy demonstration protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures will end. At the same time, Ottawa police will continue the investigations into several incidents downtown through the weekend.

Thousands of truck drivers and their supporters filled Parliament Hill and downtown streets this weekend to protest government mandates during the 22-month pandemic.

"We are not leaving until all of you and all of your kids are free," said organizer Tamara Lich.

Ottawa police have said they don't know when the protest and street blockade will end. Chief Peter Sloly told CTV News Ottawa Sunday evening that officers are communicating with organizers to facilitate the safe departure of vehicles, but it is unclear on when the protests will end.

"We're making progress, there's no real clarity yet," said Sloly. "I think the only thing we can say for sure we're still going to be dealing with some level of traffic disruption and demonstration over the next 24 hours."

Mayor Jim Watson and several councillors have expressed frustration with the protest disrupting traffic downtown and forcing businesses to close.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS EASE

Indoor dining rooms, gyms and movie theatres will reopen on Monday for the first time in 26 days, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease.

The Ontario government is implementing a three-step process to gradually ease public health measures over the next six weeks.

Here are some of the restrictions in Step One of the three step reopening plan, effective Jan. 31.

Social gathering limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Capacity limited to 50 per cent for indoor dining rooms at restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments, retailers, shopping malls

Gyms and fitness facilities open at 50 per cent capacity

Cinemas open at 50 per cent capacity

Spectator areas of sporting events, concert venues and theatres may operate at 50 per cent capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

As of Feb. 21, capacity limits will be lifted at indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required.

QUEBEC RESTRICTIONS

Quebec will also begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, allowing restaurants to reopen for the first time in more than a month.

Restaurant dining rooms were ordered closed on Dec. 20.

As of Monday, restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity, with a maximum of four people per table. All restaurants must close at midnight.

Gatherings will be limited to the occupants of two residences, or a maximum of four people, inside a private home.

OTTAWA'S TRAFFIC SAFETY PLANS

The Transportation Committee will receive an update this week on efforts to make Ottawa's roads safer.

The Road Safety Action Plan is a five-year plan that builds on Ottawa's existing road safety programs, and is guided by the theme "Think Safety, Act Safely." The goal is a 20 per cent reduction in the rate of fatal and major injury collisions by 2024.

In a report for the committee, staff say the COVID-19 pandemic "hindered the delivery of some initiatives" planned last year.

Initiatives put on hold included cancelling plans to launch an automated bus lane enforcement program at locations where speeding violations were leading to collisions.

"Due to travel pattern changes related to COVID-19, some of the behaviours were no longer observed."

Overall collisions in the city were down in 2020, with staffing saying it was likely due to fewer daily trips by residents affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns. There were 10,047 reportable collisions on Ottawa roads in 2020, compared to an average of 14,887 per year over the previous five years.

HOUSE OF COMMONS RESUMES

Parliamentarians will return to the House of Commons, mostly virtually, for the first time in 2022.

A new session begins on Parliament Hill Monday after a six-week break.

The Liberal government's throne speech in November outlined a number of priorities for the new session, including a mandatory buyback of assault-style firearms, increasing immigration levels and creating a new national water agency.

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

House of Commons resumes sitting

Ottawa Senators host Edmonton Oilers – 7:30 p.m. on TSN 1200

Tuesday

Ottawa finance and economic development committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Senators at New York Islanders – 7:30 p.m. on TSN 5 and TSN 1200

Wednesday

Ottawa transportation committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.