There are new restrictions on bars, restaurants, sports facilities and personal care services in Renfrew County today, as the region moves into the yellow zone.
The Ontario government is moving the Renfrew County and District Health Unit into the "yellow-protect" zone from the "green-prevent" zone following a spike in new cases.
Under the "yellow" threshold, last call at bars and restaurants is now 11 p.m., and all establishments must close from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. There is a limit of six patrons per table.
Personal care services in Renfrew County must now require contact information from all patrons.
Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit remain in the "orange-restrict" zone. Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has warned COVID-19 rates are rising in Ottawa and new restrictions could be imposed on the capital.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what the colour-coded restriction zones mean for each region in eastern Ontario.
GREEN-PREVENT
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
YELLOW-PROTECT
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Ottawa Public Health
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
RESTRICTIONS
- Private gatherings (green, yellow, orange levels): 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
- Public events (green, yellow, orange levels): 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)
- Weddings, funeral services, religious services (green, yellow, orange levels): 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors
- Schools (green, yellow orange levels): All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit
- Child care (green, yellow, orange levels): All child care centres remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit
Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments
GREEN-PREVENT
- Patrons must be seated with a two-metre minimum distance or impermeable barrier required between tables
- Face coverings required except when eating and drinking
- Patron screening (passive)
- Required contact information for one patron per seated party
- Dancing, singing (including karaoke) and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
- Buffet style service is prohibited
- Night clubs are only permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar
YELLOW-PROTECT
- Limit of six patrons may be seated together
- Establishment must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
- Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
- Buffet style service is prohibited
- Night clubs only permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Capacity limit of 50 patrons seated indoors
- A maximum of four people may be seated together
- Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted
- Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
- No consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Required contact information for all seated patrons
- Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.
- Strip clubs closed or permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar
Sports and recreational fitness
GREEN-PREVENT
- Patrons must maintain two-metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport
- A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors in classes
- A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment
- A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
- Capacity limits are applied on a per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league
- Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
- Face coverings are required except when exercising or playing sports
- Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports
YELLOW-PROTECT
- A maximum of 50 people in indoor classes, however each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room
- 100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise can only have a maximum of 25 people
- 50 people indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment
- 50 spectators indoors or 100 outdoors
- Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, maximum 50 people per league
- Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports
- Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
- Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes
- Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room
- 100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people
- Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport
- No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)
- Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
- Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams
Retail
GREEN-PREVENT
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Line-ups or other gatherings outside stores are managed by the establishment and must ensure two metres of distance between customers
- Face coverings are required
- Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
YELLOW-PROTECT
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
- Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
- Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance
- Face coverings required
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Screening for patrons is required
- Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance
- Face coverings required
- Limit music volume to be low enough that a normal conservation is possible
Personal care services (salons, barber shops, etc.)
GREEN-PREVENT
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas closed
- Patron screening (passive)
YELLOW-PROTECT
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms and saunas closed
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Patron screening (passive)
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed
- Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)
- Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request
Cinemas
GREEN-PREVENT
- A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
- A maximum of 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Face coverings are mandatory except when eating or drinking only
- Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
- Patron screening (passive)
YELLOW-PROTECT
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors or 100 outdoors
- 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
- Patron screening (passive)
- Require contact information from all patrons
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors
- Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require contact information from patrons
- Screening of patrons is required
- Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions
Meeting and event spaces
GREEN-PREVENT
- A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors
- Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services apply if held in meeting and event spaces: 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted
- A maximum of 50 people per room is allowed indoors if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Patron screening (Passive)
- Exceptions for court services and government services
YELLOW-PROTECT
- Capacity limits of 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors
- Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
- Limit of six people may be seated together
- Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Capacity limit for the venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors
- Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Limit of 4 people may be seated together
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information for all seated patrons
- Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)
- Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted
Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments
GREEN-PREVENT
- Casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- A maximum limit of 50 people is in place
- Table games are prohibited
- Passive screening (passive)
YELLOW-PROTECT
- Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained
- Patron screening (passive)
- Table games are prohibited
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Require contact information from all patrons
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Require screening of patrons
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Safety plan available upon request
Performing Arts Facilities
GREEN-PREVENT
- A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors and 100 spectators outdoors
- Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
- Performers and employees must maintain two metres of physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Drive-in performances are permitted
YELLOW-PROTECT
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Patron screening (passive)
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
- Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
ORANGE-RESTRICT
- Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors or 100 spectators outdoors
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.
- Screening of patrons is required
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted
- Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance
- Drive-in performances permitted