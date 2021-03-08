There are new restrictions on bars, restaurants, sports facilities and personal care services in Renfrew County today, as the region moves into the yellow zone.

The Ontario government is moving the Renfrew County and District Health Unit into the "yellow-protect" zone from the "green-prevent" zone following a spike in new cases.

Under the "yellow" threshold, last call at bars and restaurants is now 11 p.m., and all establishments must close from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. There is a limit of six patrons per table.

Personal care services in Renfrew County must now require contact information from all patrons.

Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit remain in the "orange-restrict" zone. Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has warned COVID-19 rates are rising in Ottawa and new restrictions could be imposed on the capital.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what the colour-coded restriction zones mean for each region in eastern Ontario.

GREEN-PREVENT

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

YELLOW-PROTECT

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa Public Health

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

RESTRICTIONS

Private gatherings (green, yellow, orange levels): 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)

Public events (green, yellow, orange levels): 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors (where physical distancing can be maintained)

Weddings, funeral services, religious services (green, yellow, orange levels): 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors, 100 people outdoors

Schools (green, yellow orange levels): All schools remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit

Child care (green, yellow, orange levels): All child care centres remain open, barring closures imposed by the local public health unit

Restaurants, bars, and food & drink establishments

GREEN-PREVENT

Patrons must be seated with a two-metre minimum distance or impermeable barrier required between tables

Face coverings required except when eating and drinking

Patron screening (passive)

Required contact information for one patron per seated party

Dancing, singing (including karaoke) and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Buffet style service is prohibited

Night clubs are only permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar

YELLOW-PROTECT

Limit of six patrons may be seated together

Establishment must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Buffet style service is prohibited

Night clubs only permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Capacity limit of 50 patrons seated indoors

A maximum of four people may be seated together

Outdoor dining, takeout, drive through and delivery permitted

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alcohol may only be sold or served between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

No consumption of alcohol between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Required contact information for all seated patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Strip clubs closed or permitted to operate as a restaurant or bar

Sports and recreational fitness

GREEN-PREVENT

Patrons must maintain two-metre physical distancing, unless engaged in a sport

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors in classes

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment

A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors or 100 spectators outdoors

Capacity limits are applied on a per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, with a maximum of 50 people per league

Music volume must be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Face coverings are required except when exercising or playing sports

Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

YELLOW-PROTECT

A maximum of 50 people in indoor classes, however each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room

100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise can only have a maximum of 25 people

50 people indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment

50 spectators indoors or 100 outdoors

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact, maximum 50 people per league

Face coverings required except when exercising or playing sports

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

ORANGE-RESTRICT

A maximum of 50 people total in areas with weights and exercise machines and all indoor classes

Each indoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 10 people and must take place in a separate room

100 people in outdoor classes, however each outdoor fitness or exercise class can only have a maximum of 25 people

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Patrons may only be in the facility for 90 minutes except if engaged in a sport

No spectators permitted (exemption for parent/guardian supervision of children)

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Retail

GREEN-PREVENT

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups or other gatherings outside stores are managed by the establishment and must ensure two metres of distance between customers

Face coverings are required

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)

YELLOW-PROTECT

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance

Face coverings required

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Screening for patrons is required

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance

Face coverings required

Limit music volume to be low enough that a normal conservation is possible

Personal care services (salons, barber shops, etc.)

GREEN-PREVENT

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, and saunas closed

Patron screening (passive)

YELLOW-PROTECT

Oxygen bars, steam rooms and saunas closed

Require contact information from all patrons

Patron screening (passive)

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, bath houses and other adult venues, closed

Sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Require contact information from all patrons

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Cinemas

GREEN-PREVENT

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors

A maximum of 50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Face coverings are mandatory except when eating or drinking only

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Patron screening (passive)

YELLOW-PROTECT

Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors or 100 outdoors

50 people per indoor auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Patron screening (passive)

Require contact information from all patrons

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Capacity limits per venue of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require contact information from patrons

Screening of patrons is required

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Meeting and event spaces

GREEN-PREVENT

A maximum of 50 people is allowed indoors or 100 people outdoors

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services apply if held in meeting and event spaces: 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors

Booking multiple rooms for the same event is not permitted

A maximum of 50 people per room is allowed indoors if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Patron screening (Passive)

Exceptions for court services and government services

YELLOW-PROTECT

Capacity limits of 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors

Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of six people may be seated together

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Capacity limit for the venue of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors

Limits for weddings, funeral and religious services of 30 per cent capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Require screening of patrons

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit volume of music (e.g., to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

GREEN-PREVENT

Casinos, bingo halls, and gaming establishments can operate in accordance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

A maximum limit of 50 people is in place

Table games are prohibited

Passive screening (passive)

YELLOW-PROTECT

Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained

Patron screening (passive)

Table games are prohibited

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

ORANGE-RESTRICT

Maximum of 50 people per facility permitted, where physical distancing can be maintained

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Require screening of patrons

Require contact information from all patrons

Safety plan available upon request

Performing Arts Facilities

GREEN-PREVENT

A maximum of 50 spectators is allowed indoors and 100 spectators outdoors

Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted

Performers and employees must maintain two metres of physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Drive-in performances are permitted

YELLOW-PROTECT

Capacity limits per venue of 50 spectators indoors or 100 spectators outdoors

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Patron screening (passive)

Require contact information from all patrons

Singers and players of wind or brass instruments must be separated from spectators by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted

Performers and employees must maintain 2 metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

ORANGE-RESTRICT