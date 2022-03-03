COVID-19 restrictions to remain in Alberta courts until further notice
A decision to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta won't apply to the courts.
As of March 1, the Alberta government removed most of its pandemic restrictions, including the need to wear masks.
It also marked the end to all indoor and outdoor public gathering limits, lifting of capacity limits at large entertainment venues and the end of a provincial work-from-home order.
But the Alberta Court of Appeal, Court of Queen's Bench and provincial courts said in a news release Thursday that all restrictions will remain in place for them.
Alberta's three top judges say that given the unique position of the courts, where individuals are often compelled to attend — including vulnerable segments of the population — there's an ongoing need to continue with the restrictions and policies until further notice.
As a result, access to courthouses will continue to be restricted, face masks will be mandatory, physical distancing will be maintained, reduced capacity limits in courtrooms will apply and the courts' vaccination policies will continue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 4-6CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March.
-
Gas prices hit all-time high in OttawaGas prices are expected to top $1.70 a litre in Ottawa today, an all-time high for gas prices in the capital.
-
Chiarot scores twice, including overtime winner, for Canadiens in 5-4 win over FlamesBen Chiarot scored the overtime winner for the Montreal Canadiens in a 5-4 win over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
-
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuitA Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
-
Alex DeBrincat's power-play goal in OT lifts Blackhawks past OilersAlex DeBrincat scored a power-play goal 2:23 into overtime to propel the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Michael Bublé honoured at Order of B.C. ceremonyProvincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Burnaby-born crooner Michael Bublé were among 31 Order of British Columbia recipients honoured at a ceremony Thursday evening.
-
Police operation on Hwy. 17 east of SudburyOntario Provincial Police is asking the public to avoid the Hagar area, about 50 kilometres east of Subury, on Highway 17 Thursday night as officers 'conduct and operation.'
-
Vancouver crime: Store keeps stock locked up as forum held on public safetyIt's not easy to access items at the Home Hardware store on Davie Street. Almost everything in the store is kept locked in some way.
-
27-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga identified by policePeel police have identified the 27-year-old man fatally shot in Mississauga Wednesday morning.