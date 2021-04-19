COVID-19 restrictions: Will expiring health orders be renewed in B.C.?

Health officials in B.C. are expected to address public health orders Monday as some put in place last month will expire if they aren't renewed.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak in an afternoon news conference, where they'll also release details on how many COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 2 p.m.

In that update, Henry and Dix are expected discuss a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and the restrictions to indoor group fitness activities for adults. Both of those health orders are scheduled to expire on April 19.

Last Tuesday, the B.C. Restaurant and Food Association said industry groups had a meeting with Henry, saying she indicated the restriction would need to be extended as COVID-19 cases in the province remain alarmingly high.

"Our conversation has indicated that the current PHO order restricting in-restaurant dining will be extended beyond April 19th through to May," the BCRFA said in an update on its website.

Henry didn't renew the restrictions during her COVID-19 briefing Thursday, but B.C.'s health ministry confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that "next steps" in those health orders would be addressed on Monday.

