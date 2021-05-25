COVID-19 rules relaxed: B.C. allows dining with friends, some gatherings, limited travel

The B.C. government has relaxed several of the tough COVID-19 rules that residents have been living under for weeks – and laid out a rough timeline for returning to a "more normal life" in the months ahead.

Under the provincial restart plan unveiled Tuesday, British Columbians are welcome to meet a few friends at a restaurant and dine indoors, host a small number of visitors inside their home, and travel for recreational purposes within their own designated travel zone.

Those and other loosened rules are effective immediately, officials said.

And if the province can meet certain vaccination thresholds while keeping COVID-19 case numbers low, the government is hopeful that many more restrictions can be eased throughout the summer.

That could mean the resumption of normal social contacts, more live sports, a reopening of nightclubs and casinos, and recreational travel across B.C. and Canada at various points from June through September.

But Premier John Horgan stressed that the government will only be taking those incremental steps if doing so is supported by the public health data.

"We've made extraordinary sacrifices as a province and as a people over the past 15 months," Horgan said at a news conference. "We don't want to lurch forward only to have to lurch back."

The government's restart plan is divided into four steps, but only the first one – which is now underway – has a firm date. The other three are estimated to start on June 15, July 1 and Sept. 7 at the earliest, depending on the state of the pandemic in B.C.

"We will be staying flexible because we know this virus has some tricks up its sleeve still," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. "We will be continuing to monitor what's happening around the globe because we know that we're not all safe until everyone has been immunized, and that still is quite a challenge in many parts of the world."

The public can do their part to keep B.C. on track by continuing to follow mask guidance, staying home while sick and getting their shot as soon as possible, Henry added.

WHAT'S ALLOWED UNDER STEP 1

For now, B.C. residents can once again dine indoors at bars and restaurants in parties of up to six people, and those groups do not need to come from the same household. Establishments must continue to follow their existing WorkSafeBC safety plans, and stop serving liquor at 10 p.m.

British Columbians can also host small dinner parties and similar get-togethers indoors at home, but only with a maximum of five visitors or one household. The existing group limit of 10 people for socializing outdoors remains in place.

Officials are also now allowing organized outdoor gatherings – such as weddings – of up to 50 people, provided that they are seated and there's a safety plan in place.

While the travel restriction barring B.C. residents from moving between the government's three designated travel zones for non-essential reasons has been extended, officials said residents are free to travel recreationally within their own zone.

Outdoor team sports are allowed for all ages, but not with spectators. And low-intensity indoor fitness classes, such as pilates, can once again operate indoors in limited capacity.

ROCK CONCERTS, NEW MASK GUIDANCE TO COME

The easing of restrictions is sure to be welcome news to many British Columbians, and there's much more to be hopeful about in the months ahead.

As early as mid-June, the government is expecting to reopen movie theatres, allow recreational travel across the province, resume indoor team sports and high-intensity fitness classes, and extend liquor hours in bars and restaurants to midnight.

Heading into July, B.C.'s restart plan tentatively includes a "return to usual for indoor or outdoor personal gatherings" – allowing things like family reunions – and increased capacity for organized gatherings that would allow for fairs and festivals. Bingo halls, nightclubs and casinos could reopen with limited capacity. The government also suggested its mask mandate could be lifted in favour of a mask recommendation.

The last step estimated to begin in early September includes a return to large gatherings such as rock concerts, Halloween parties, and spectator sports, as well as the resumption of pre-pandemic social contacts, according to the province's plans. By this point, officials also describe mask use as a "personal choice."

This is a developing news story and will be updated