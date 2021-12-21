COVID-19 same-day PCR test appointments unavailable as cases surge

Simcoe Muskoka residents hoping to get a COVID-19 test before Christmas are likely out of luck.

Most testing clinics aren't booking same-day COVID-19 swab tests, including the RVH Sperling Drive clinic, where online appointments aren't available until Dec. 26 at the earliest.

Barrie's Huronia Road COVID-19 Assessment Centre doesn't have any bookings available until at least Dec. 28, one week away.

Additionally, many local pharmacies say they don't have a supply of PCR tests.

In an email to CTV News Barrie, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) said the rapidly growing Omicron variant and "very high rates of transmission" are factors.

"Many people may soon be unable to access testing, and for those who will be able to obtain a test, they may not receive follow-up from the health unit or from the provincial workforce that assists us with case and contact management," the health unit stated.

SMDHU said anyone with symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate in their home for 10 days, even without a test, and notify any close contacts that they could be a case.

It also said residents should self-isolate if anyone in their household tested positive with a rapid antigen test, if anyone has COVID-19 symptoms, and if they are a household member with a positive case.

The situation isn't ideal with the holidays just days away, but health experts advise families to forgo get-togethers this year with surging COVID-19 case counts.

"If you are going to interact, I'd do it outdoors with masking and distancing in place," said Ontario's Medical Officer of Health.

During a briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Kieran Moore said the issue with PCR tests was province-wide and that the province may have to reevaluate how it administers the tests.

"I think you'll hear further announcement from us in the coming days of how we'll prioritize the PCR testing, which is a limited supply as well," he added.

SMDHU said its focus is on cases in congregate settings, such as long-term care, retirement, and group homes.