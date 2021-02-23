Public health is tightening safety measures for students and school staff attending in-person classes in Simcoe Muskoka.

The updated direction requires students and staff with even one COVID-19 symptom to stay home until they receive a negative test result, or a physician diagnoses their symptoms as something other than COVID, or 10 days have passed since the symptoms began and they are feeling better.

Additionally, everyone in a household with a symptomatic individual needs to quarantine until that individual tests negative for COVID-19 or receives an alternative diagnosis.

If that person tests positive, they must self-isolate away from household members for 10 days, while everyone else in the house needs to isolate for 14 days from their last contact with the symptomatic person.

Families are already required to complete the before school every day and stay home if any symptoms develop.

Track COVID-19 cases in local schools and childcare centres

The health unit declared an active outbreak at Innisfil Central Public School in Lefroy, with three cases confirmed.

Meanwhile, the local health unit listed 61 new COVID-19 cases across the region, plus one new death, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths to 187.