COVID-19 screening tests now available for Brockville and Gananoque small businesses

The Ontario government has teamed up with local chambers of commerce in the region to offer COVID-19 screening tests, something small businesses are using as another tool to keep their doors open.

At 4Life Fitness in Brockville, owner Zach Benson works with students pursuing post-secondary athletics and has around 10 employees.

"Obviously, our industry has been drastically affected by the closures and it's not just exciting that we are open but exciting to get open and remain open."

When he learned the Brockville Chamber of Commerce was handing out COVID-19 antigen screening tests, he jumped on board.

"It's free. It doesn't cost any money and it could keep the community safe," Benson said. "It could stop the spread and I think its just time for us all to do our part so we can move forward."

The program is a collaboration between local chambers of commerce and the provincial government, with the aim to keep employees safe.

"We're asking a lot to have them (employees) come into an unknown environment every day that they go to work," said Brockville Mayor Jason Baker. "This is one tool in the arsenal to help keep businesses open and keep cash registers ringing."

"It's a commitment from the businesses and the employees to enter the program and I think it's a great tool for employees to help keep themselves safe," Baker added.

The Brockville Chamber of Commerce is working with the Employment and Education Centre as the distribution site for the kits in the area, and also the drop-off of the biohazards at their location.

Businesses will pick up their kits, supervise the employee doing a test, put the swab into the antigen solution and within 15 minutes should have a positive or negative result.

"It's 90 per cent accurate," said Pamela Robertson from the Brockville Chamber of Commerce. "As we open up to Stage Three we'll be seeing more people out and about and seeing individuals gathering and just to have the precaution when people come back to work after being out with their friends, they'll be able to test their employees and know immediately if they are a positive or a negative."

The program is open to small and medium sized businesses with 150 employees or less, and 19 Brockville businesses have already signed up, along with seven in Gananoque.

"We have one of our delivery services in Gananoque, Quickcall Delivery, gave us the thumbs up and they are so excited because they can test their drivers and keep their drivers on the road," said Amy Kirkland, executive director of the Thousand Islands/Gananoque Chamber of Commerce.

"Overall I think it will be good for the whole region and you know we never want another fourth wave we want to be very much proactive," Kirkland added

Ontario has already shipped more than 2.4 million kits to local chambers across the province, Leeds, Grenville MPP Steve Clark stated in the media launch on July 15.

"This is not a mandatory program for all employees, but it's up to the businesses to put those protocols in place and just have those safe precautions in the businesses," said Robertson.

"If I wake up and I'm not feeling 100 per cent, I can't give myself a test, added Benson. "If an employee doesn't want to, they don't have to, but unfortunately they might be asked to isolate."

Benson is planning to open a brand new gym in downtown Brockville in August, and this is just another way to do his part in the chase for a COVID-free summer.

"Just because there is the possibility for transfer, we just have to keep on top of it and be able to give the information to the community if there is a positive result," he said.

"The economic effect that this has had on cash flow for businesses across the world has been devastating. So just that the chamber is supporting us and trying to keep the community safe and providing the strips and the testing for free, it's an invaluable resource because I can tell you right now we wouldn't be able to pay for them," Benson said.

To sign up to receive the free antigen screen tests, or for more information on the program, contact your local chamber of commerce.