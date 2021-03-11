One year ago, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a pandemic as a virus spread like wildfire across the globe, effectively changing everyday life.

In the days and weeks that followed, shaking hands became a thing of the past, while wearing face masks, using hand sanitizer and isolating became the new normal.

March 11, 2020, also marked the first virus-related death in Simcoe County after an elderly patient died from complications related to COVID-19 at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie.

It was also the first COVID-related death in Ontario.

"That tragic milestone shaped RVH's aggressive response to the pandemic," said RVH president and CEO Janice Skot as she reflected on those early days. "The uncertainty was overwhelming as we tried to imagine the pandemic's path."

It wasn't long before hospitals went into lockdown, restricting visitors as staff tried to find ways through unchartered territory.

Panicked with the possibility of the virus jumping regions, municipalities tried to close to non-residents.

In Wasaga Beach, several parking lots closed, and the parts of the beach were off-limits in an attempt to keep tourists away.

After Canada Day 2020, the town's deputy fire chief expressed his utter dismay over the explosive number of daytrippers to the world's longest freshwater beach. "We saw human behaviour at its worst," said Craig Williams. "Many visitors displayed a reckless disregard for public health guidelines when ignoring physical distancing recommendations."

Ontario schools closed to in-person learning leaving parents frustrated trying to navigate online learning.

Cancellations of year-end celebrations, graduations, commencements, and proms, deprived students of lifelong memories.

"Every kid deserves a graduation," said Alcona student Justin Phillips in May 2020.

It wasn't long before businesses closed the doors to customers as case numbers climbed.

Some business owners said they were barely surviving. "It's tough; we are trying to keep the hours open and survive," said Tony Morew, co-owner of the Huron Club.

Ski resorts felt the weight of the pandemic as closures equalled millions of dollars in losses. "We're part of the hardest hit sector in tourism, but overall we're looking at layoffs of about 9,000 jobs in the province in the ski sector," said Kevin Nichol.

Long-term care and retirement homes became a feeding ground for the virus as residents and staff fell ill. None worse than Roberta Place long-term care home in Barrie where there were 71 deaths and more than 230 infections.

The first sign of hope came in the form of Simcoe Muskoka's first vaccination on Dec. 21, 2020, when personal support worker Lori Black rolled up her sleeve for the booster shot.

"It's really the light at the end of a very long tunnel," said Skot.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, called the first vaccine "the beginning of the solution."

Since that day, more than 51,000 high-priority groups have received the vaccine across Simcoe Muskoka.

Thirteen immunization clinics have opened across the region, as the health unit rolls out its phased vaccination plan.

Health officials hope to have at least 75 per cent of residents vaccinated by the end of the summer.

"There are brighter days ahead," summed up RVH's Janice Skot.