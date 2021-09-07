COVID-19 spike in Saskatoon leads to long-term care restrictions

All long-term care homes in Saskatoon must increase family presence restrictions effective Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

The move is due to a substantial increase in COVID-19 transmission in Saskatoon and surrounding area, including recent exposures in long-term care settings, the SHA says.

Under the rules:

Each resident can designate two essential family/support persons. One person can be present at a time indoors.

There is no limit on persons present at a time outdoors.

For end-of-life or palliative care, more than two essential family/support persons can be designated and two essential family/support persons can be present at the same time.