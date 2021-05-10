COVID-19 spread continues in Timmins area with 13 new cases Monday, 33 reported over the weekend

The alarming upward trend in COVID-19 spread in the Timmins area continued Monday, with the Porcupine Health Unit reporting 13 more cases.

That's after adding 33 cases on the weekend, and 42 cases between Wednesday and Friday last week. There have now been 734 cases in the health unit's coverage area, with 142 active cases and 26 deaths.

Of the news cases reported Monday, 11 are from the Timmins area and two are in the area of Cochrane, Matheson, Iroquois Falls, Smooth Rock Falls. Ten cases are the result of contact with a confirmed case and three are under investigation.

"Through ongoing investigations of recent cases, it has been determined that several confirmed cases have been linked to exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace," the health unit said in a news release.

"Consistently following the public health measures when providing services to clients and working with colleagues can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our communities. Visit the PHU website for more information on public health measures in the workplace."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.