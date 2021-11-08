COVID-19 still poses a challenge for northern communities

While Greater Sudbury re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions Monday, it wasn't the only city in the north with issues around the persistent disease.

Algoma Public Health reported 13 new cases Monday, all in Sault Ste. Marie. And the health unit issued a warning about a potential exposure.

"Anyone who attended or worked the Soo Greyhound game on Friday, Nov. 5, at the GFL Memorial Gardens, (is advised) of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19," the health unit said.

And in North Bay, the outbreak at Chartwell Barclay House Retirement Residence has grown to 36 cases, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit said.

With the latest cases, Sudbury leads the area with 257 active cases, followed by Algoma (68) and North Bay Parry Sound has 42. Porcupine has eight, while Timiskaming has five.