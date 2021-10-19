COVID-19 stress impacts menstrual cycles, U.S. survey reveals

A new study shows that stress from COVID-19 affects menstrual cycles and symptoms, according to a large survey released at the 2021 Congress for the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.

More than one-third of the 12,300 survey respondents said they have experienced changes in their menstrual cycle or symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Researchers presented the data at the conference to raise awareness of the link between stress and menstrual irregularities in order to better facilitate care for those trying to conceive.

The hypothalamus is the part of the brain that controls a person’s menstruation cycle, but it is sensitive to changes in exercise, sleep and stress. When functioning optimally, the hypothalamus releases chemicals that stimulate the body’s pituitary gland, which in turn stimulate the ovaries to release progesterone and estrogen, hormones that induce a period.

When the body creates cortisol, known as the “stress hormone,” it can severely affect the natural rhythm or cycle of the hypothalamus, pituitary and ovary interaction and result in irregular periods, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The survey, which was administered to users of a mobile fertility app in the U.S. from March 2020 to April 2021, also included a tool called the Perceived Stress Scale to aid in assessing the impact of stress on those surveyed in relation to the changes in their menstrual symptoms.

Researchers reported that survey respondents who reported changes in their menstrual cycle or symptoms tended to have slightly higher stress scores on the scale.

The stress levels amongst all respondents who reported changes in their menstrual cycle were notably higher than pre-pandemic benchmarks in similar populations.

The most common changes reported by survey respondents ranged in severity and commonality, with 87 per cent of the people surveyed saying their menstrual cycles started early or late, 29 per cent reported stronger symptoms such as low back pain and cramping during menstruation and 27 per cent reported heavier bleeding during periods.

“A disruption in menstrual patterns due to stress caused by the pandemic can be especially frustrating for [those] who are trying to conceive,” Dr. Ruben Alvero, president of the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility said in a statement. “This study will raise awareness of the relationship between stress caused by the pandemic and menstrual irregularities, so that reproductive medicine physicians and their patients can discuss strategies to mitigate the impact on fertility treatments.”