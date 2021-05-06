COVID-19 surge continues in Timmins area: 14 new cases reported Thursday

The Porcupine Health Unit reported 14 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 13 in Timmins. One of the cases is in the area of Kapuskasing, Opasatika, Val Rita-Harty, Moonbeam and Fauquier-Strickland.

That makes for a three-day total of 29, after eight cases were reported Wednesday and seven cases Tuesday. Nine cases reported Thursday are the result of close contact with a confirmed case, while five are under investigation.

"Through ongoing investigations of recent cases, it has been determined that several confirmed cases have been linked to exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace," the health unit said in a news release.

"Consistently following the public health measures when providing services to clients and working with colleagues can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our communities."

During a virtual meeting with the Timmins news media May 4, the medical officer of health for the Porcupine Health Unit expressed her concerns about climbing COVID case numbers and variants of concerns.

Dr. Lianne Catton said the third wave is not slowing down in the region as much as she would like.

“When we look at our infection rate, we are at 93.5 cases per 100,000 -- absolutely alarming," said Catton. "I think we’ve been extremely fortunate that people have done well. I’m worried."

Ontario is currently under a provincial lockdown as the government tries to slow the spread of cases as COVID vaccines are rolled out.

Visit the PHU website for more information on public health measures in the workplace.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.