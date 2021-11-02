COVID-19 surge in Sudbury forces hospital to postpone dozens of non-urgent surgeries

The recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Greater Sudbury is causing issues at Health Sciences North.

Already chronically overcrowded, in part due to patients awaiting a spot in a long-term care home, HSN is currently accommodating 11 patients who have the disease, and another 54 who are suspected to have the disease. One person is in ICU.

"Health Sciences North continues to monitor an outbreak of COVID-19 on the fourth floor of the North Tower of the Ramsey Lake Health Centre," spokesperson Jason Turnbull said in an email Tuesday.

"Impacted patients have been tested and those who tested positive have been isolated on HSN’s COVID-19 unit, where they are being monitored for symptoms. The 54 patients listed as being under investigation are being tested as per our usual processes when an outbreak is declared."

Last week, HSN announced that non-urgent surgeries scheduled for November are being rescheduled.

"Occupancy rates at Health Sciences North are systemically above 100 per cent," Turnbull said.

"While emergency and urgent surgeries for certain conditions such as cancer will continue, 60 non-urgent inpatient surgeries scheduled for November, which includes procedures like back surgeries, hernias, some hysterectomies and others, need to be postponed."

He said patients affected by the postponements will be contacted directly by the hospital, "so there is no need to call HSN to ask if your surgery or procedure has been impacted."

Turnbull said HSN’s outbreak management team has been engaged and "has taken action to ensure the safety of all HSN employees, physicians, learners, patients, visitors and designated care partners."

"Despite the outbreak, HSN remains open with clinics and procedures continuing," he said.

"On behalf of our staff and physicians who are doing all they can to keep up with demand during these challenging times, we sincerely regret this inconvenience to our patients and families. We very much appreciate the understanding of our patients from across northeastern Ontario."