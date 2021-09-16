COVID-19 testing clinic being held at St Joseph's Catholic High School following school closure

In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Windsor, Ont., a COVID-19 testing clinic will be Friday.

According to the health unit, the clinic will be held in the gym, of the school on Clover Avenue, for students and staff who were dismissed from the school on Wednesday due to the outbreak.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Anyone attending this clinic is asked to bring their health card and the outbreak letter that was issued by the Windsor Essex County health Unit on Wednesday.