COVID-19 testing demands overwhelming capacity at Espanola Regional Hospital

Members of the public in the Espanola area who suspect they have COVID-19, but have mild symptoms, are being asked not to seek testing at the Espanola Regional Hospital & Health Centre.

In a news release Tuesday, officials said anyone with mild symptoms should instead follow provincial self-isolation guidance.

"Testing will be available only for high-risk individuals who are symptomatic and/or are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19," the release said.

Tests are also available for people confirming a COVID-19 diagnosis to begin treatment, workers and residents in the highest risk settings, and vulnerable populations.

Anyone asking about COVID-19 testing is asked to call the assessment centre at 705-869-1420, ext. 4500. Booking online is not currently available. Calls will be answered by a member of our clinical staff within 24-48 hours of leaving a message.

"If you meet the testing guidelines of the ministry of health, a test will be booked," the hospital said.

"Please do not call the emergency department for COVID testing inquiries. Your call will be redirected to the assessment centre extension."

If you are having difficulty breathing or experiencing other severe symptoms, call 911 immediately. Advise them of your symptoms and travel history.

Because the emergency department is so busy, residents should expect an increase in wait times to see a physician.

"Please remember that patients are seen according to their urgency/acuity and not according to their time of arrival to the department," the hospital said.

"Nursing staff will triage you on your arrival and place you to be seen by the physician as soon as possible. We ask that you (be) respectful of our staff as we continue to experience increased staffing pressures related to the pandemic. We are doing our best to serve the community during this challenging time."