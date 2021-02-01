COVID-19 tests will be underway for some staff and students from Garibaldi Secondary in Maple Ridge Monday after potential exposure to a more contagious variant of the virus.

An email was sent to families on Sunday, alerting them that someone with a positive COVID-19 test who had been in the school had been a close contact of someone with a variant strain.

The person with the confirmed variant had not been inside the secondary school. Fraser Health has not said which strain that person has positive for.

“The variant strain can transmit more quickly and easily but does not seem to cause more severe illness, nor interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines, not affect our ability to test for the virus,” Fraser Health said in a news release on Sunday.

Those identified as close contacts of the positive case have been contacted and told to come in for testing.

The test collection centre in Maple Ridge has been closed to the public to allow staff and students requiring the tests to come in on Monday.

It’s not clear how many people tied to the school will require testing.

Walk-ins at the Maple Ridge clinic are being redirected to other collection centres in Mission, Abbotsford and Langley. Appointments for others have been rescheduled.

A letter from the school district that was sent to parents and posted on social media on Sunday indicates the dates of possible exposure were Jan. 18 and 19.