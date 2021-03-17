COVID-19 testing and immunization in Red Deer will move to Westerner Park later this month.

Starting on March 21, immunization services will begin at the new Westerner Park facility, and swabbing appointments will open at the site on March 29.

The new site will replace the External Assessment Centre which has been providing COVID-19 tests since early last year. Immunizations have been provided there since Jan.

Additional immunizations have been provided at the Johnstone Crossing Community Health Centre. However, this site will shift its focus and provide other core public health services once the Westerner Park site is open.

In a press release, AHS said the larger facility will help house the required capacity for Red Deer for both testing and immunizations.

"Additionally, this site will offer increased capacity for immunization if needed based on vaccine supply," said AHS.

"Both operations will continue to be provided in line with all applicable public health measures."

Anyone currently booked for immunizations on and after March 21 will be notified of the location change through AHS autodialer and email reminders.

COVID-19 swabbing and immunizations are available by appointment only. Appointments can be booked online.

Eligible Albertans can book appointments through participating pharmacies on the Blue Cross website.