COVID-19 testing now available at Winnipeg airport
Travellers arriving in Manitoba by air will now have easy access to a COVID-19 test.
On Tuesday, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer and Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes announced that COVID-19 testing is now available at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International airport.
The testing site is located on the arrivals level of the main terminal. Testing will be available for inbound travellers from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Test results can be found online or by calling Health Links at 204-788-8200.
“As we continue to hit our vaccination milestones, more people are able to travel and support the economic recovery of the province,” Reyes said in a news release.
“Offering this conveniently located testing option for in-bound travellers is just one more way to help keep Manitoba moving forward.”
Helwer noted that the province is adding this testing site as international travel is set to open up.
“By offering this service in advance of an increased number of visitors entering the province, we are ensuring we keep Manitobans safe and healthy,” he said.
-
Next exit to 'Cronwall': Misspelled sign on Highway 417 to be replacedOntario's Ministry of Transportation says a temporary sign on Highway 417 that misspells the name of Cornwall as 'Cronwall' will be replaced.
-
University of Regina hosting hundreds of northern Sask. wildfire evacueesThe University of Regina is hosting more than 450 people from the Shoal Lake Cree Nation and the Red Earth Cree Nation who have evacuated their homes due to wildfires in the area.
-
N.S. election: Tory leader keeps candidate despite 2018 post threatening cyclistsA Progressive Conservative candidate's threatening online rant from 2018 against Nova Scotia cyclists that surfaced this week is "disturbing," says the co-president of the provincial cycling association.
-
Winnipeg man charged for social media threats against feminists, policeA Winnipeg man has been charged for making social media threats against the Winnipeg Police Service and feminists.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for Prince Albert, Sask. homicide arrested in Nunavut.Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a Prince Albert homicide has been arrested in Nunvaut.
-
Funding for youth mental health services in Alberta to be announced Tuesday afternoonAlberta’s government is set to speak on funding that will improve mental health services for youth in the province.
-
4th hybrid BC Ferries vessel clears Panama Canal en route to VictoriaBC Ferries' fourth hybrid electric ship has reached a milestone in its journey from Romania to B.C.
-
Waterloo Region logs one COVID-19-related death, 12 cases on Tuesday as active infections dropHealth officials in Waterloo Region logged one COVID-19-related death and 12 new cases on Tuesday.
-
Ontario imposes restrictions on industrial operations in northwest as wildfires burnOntario is imposing new restrictions on the mining, rail, construction and transportation industries in the province's northwest to reduce the likelihood of human-caused fires.