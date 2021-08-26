COVID-19 testing site to open at Victoria airport

Travellers who need proof of a negative COVID-19 test result before departing on a flight will soon be able to access a PCR test at the Victoria International Airport (YYJ).

On Aug. 30, testing will be available at a Connectus Global testing site in YYJ's airport services centre, just east of the air terminal building, according to the airport.

The testing centre will offer three services: same day results; 24-hour results; and 48-hour results, with different prices set for each. Test results will then be emailed to clients to pass along to border officials.

"Our goal with this initiative is to provide the public with a quick and convenient testing solution for both international and domestic travel while remaining compliant to the testing and quarantine guidelines that have been put in place by the municipality in that local area, our country and abroad," said Mike Anderson, CEO of Calgary-based Connectus.

The testing centre will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Appointments can be booked online here or by dropping into the facility, according to YYJ.

The airport is reminding travellers that they should research what health requirements are in place at their destination, such as any possible quarantine measures or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, before travelling.