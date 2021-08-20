COVID-19 transmission detected at Peace Arch Hospital, outbreak declared

Health officials have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock after finding evidence of transmission of the coronavirus in a medicine unit there.

Two patients at the hospital have tested positive as a result of the outbreak, Fraser Health said in a news release Friday.

The unit where the outbreak was declared is temporarily closed to admissions, and no other units are affected, according to the health authority.

"Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients," Fraser Health said in its release.

The health authority said it has notified all of the patients on the unit of the outbreak, as well as the families of patients who are unable to share the information themselves.

The hospital's emergency department remains open, Fraser Health said.

The latest outbreak is the second to be declared at Peace Arch since the pandemic began. A previous outbreak at the facility was declared in mid-September 2020 and declared over in late-January 2021.

Earlier in the day Friday, the daily COVID-19 update from the Ministry of Health indicated that there were no active outbreaks in acute care facilities in the province. The Peace Arch Hospital outbreak changes that.

There are also 11 active outbreaks in long-term care, assisted-living and independent-living homes in B.C.