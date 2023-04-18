COVID-19 travel restrictions in 10 popular destinations for Canadians

After years of pandemic-restricted travel and with summer days ahead, millions of Canadians are likely suffering from itchy feet right now.

Assuming successive bouts of inflation haven't depleted your travel savings, you might be wondering what kinds of COVID-19 restrictions and entry requirements could present the final hurdle to taking a trip abroad.

Here are the pandemic-related entry requirements and public COVID-19 protocols for 10 of the most popular travel destinations around the world, as well as guidance around what to do if you become sick with COVID-19 while abroad.

Although some countries may have waived vaccination or masking requirements for travellers, you should still be aware of any mandates enforced by the individual states, provinces, regions or cities you plan to visit.

UNITED STATES

What are the entry requirements?

Travellers visiting the United States need to show full proof of vaccination against COVID-19 before entering the country by air. A booster dose is not needed to meet this requirement.

Travellers visiting the U.S. via land ports of entry and ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and to provide proof of vaccination upon request.

Travellers do not need to quarantine upon arrival in the U.S.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

Passengers on public transit are no longer required to wear masks. Individual states, municipalities and businesses might mandate masks in some settings.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Travellers who test positive for COVID-19 while in the United States, regardless of vaccination status, should self-isolate for five days from the day after symptoms started, for symptomatic travellers. Travellers who are not symptomatic but who test positive for COVID-19 should self-isolate for five days beginning the day after they were tested.

UNITED KINGDOM

What are the entry requirements?

For travellers visiting the United Kingdom, there is no longer a requirement to complete a U.K. passenger locator form prior to travel, show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine upon arrival. This applies whether or not travellers are vaccinated.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

There are no COVID-19 restrictions in place in the U.K., however, your travel provider or the transport hub you travel through may have their own COVID-19 rules in place. For example, they may require or advise you to wear a face covering.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Travellers who test positive for COVID-19 while in the U.K. should self-isolate for five days after a positive test result, as well as while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

FRANCE

What are the entry requirements?

Travellers do not need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter mainland France or its overseas territories, regardless of their country of origin.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

Face coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces or on public transportation. However, officials still recommend masking in enclosed and small spaces and at large gatherings.

Masks are also highly recommended in hospitals and retirement homes.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

People who test positive for COVID-19 in France are not required to self-isolate, but are encouraged to wear a mask while around others, avoid contact with medically-vulnerable people and inform contacts who may have also been exposed to COVID-19.

MEXICO

What are the entry requirements?

There are no COVID-19-related entry restrictions for travellers visiting Mexico, including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

The Mexican government encourages people to continue to respect local physical distancing measures, including proper hand hygiene and coughing or sneezing in the inner part of the elbow, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Mexico's government does not appear to provide guidance online for travellers who test positive for COVID-19 while visiting the country.

ITALY

What are the entry requirements?

There are currently no COVID-19-related entry restrictions in Italy.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

It is no longer mandatory to wear a face mask on public transportation, but masks are highly recommended in all indoor environments and in all cases of crowded outdoor events.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Travellers who test positive for COVID-19 in Italy will need to self-isolate for between one and 14 days, depending on the specifics of the case, at their own expense.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

What are the entry requirements?

Travellers do not need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country, and officials have mostly stopped conducting random COVID-19 testing for visitors arriving in the Dominican Republic. However, the government warns that "when required, random testing operations may be performed." Passengers who can show proof of vaccination will be exempted from random testing.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

As of Feb. 16, the government of the Dominican Republic has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions and says it is now "up to each individual to take his or her own measures to safeguard his or her health, responsibly, but without restrictions."

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Travellers who test positive while visiting the Dominican Republic are encouraged to self-isolate while sick, avoid contact with other people and animals, wear a mask, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing and practice other COVID-19 safety precautions.

CUBA

What are the entry requirements?

Travellers visiting Cuba do not need to provide proof of vaccination, though they must have health insurance. They must also complete Cuba's customs and health declaration form 48 hours before entering the country.

Travellers are required to wear masks at ports of entry, where Cuban authorities might also conduct random COVID-19 testing.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

Face masks are no longer mandatory in most indoor and outdoor public spaces, with the exception of public transportation, such as airplanes, trains, buses, ferries; and transportation hubs, such as airports, stations and seaports. Cuba's government urges travellers to practice good hand hygiene to minimize the risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Travellers who test positive for COVID-19 while visiting Cuba are required to self-isolate at the hotel they are booked with, in an isolation area designated by the hotel. Tourists self-isolating in Cuba must comply with all hotel regulations and restrictions.

JAMAICA

What are the entry requirements?

Travellers are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country, though everyone travelling to Jamaica will need to submit the Immigration/Customs C5 form either online, or in person, by filling out the paper card issued by the airline while in flight.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

Jamaica no longer requires people to wear masks in enclosed public spaces.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Travellers who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to self-isolate in the home or hotel they are staying in. If Jamaica's Ministry of Health is unsatisfied with a traveller's isolation arrangements, they may move that person to a government facility. In the event of COVID-19 complications, patients will be taken to a public hospital or a private medical facility, based on insurance coverage.

INDIA

What are the entry requirements?

Travellers to India are not required to show proof of vaccination, but the Government of India says they should "preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country." Mask use is also encouraged, but not required.

Authorities conduct random COVID-19 symptom screening on approximately two per cent of passengers arriving by air.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

The Government of India says all travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival, and "shall report to their nearest health facility or call the national or state help line number if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Any travellers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a designated medical facility.

JAPAN

What are the entry requirements?

All border measures, including provisional measures, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted on May 8.

In the meantime, travellers are required to provide either a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing they have received three doses of vaccines on the Emergency Use List of World Health Organization (WHO) or a certificate of negative result of pre-departure COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours prior to departing from the original country/region.

What COVID-19 protocols are in place?

On March 13, 2023, the government dropped its recommendation to wear masks for most situations and is now leaving it up to the individual to decide whether to wear a mask or not. The government continues to recommend wearing masks in places such as medical institutions and on crowded public transportation.

Even without mandates, many people in Japan wear masks in indoor situations, on public transportation and in city streets.

What if I test positive for COVID-19 while visiting?

Travellers entering Japan with symptoms of suspected COVID-19 infection will be tested upon arrival. Those who test positive will be required to quarantine at a designated facility. Travellers who develop COVID-19 symptoms after entering Japan should check the website of the local government where they are staying and follow local guidelines.