COVID-19 treatment Evusheld to be used in Manitoba
Manitoba’s Shared Health says a COVID-19 treatment for severely immunocompromised people will soon be available in the province.
“An implementation plan is being finalized this week to allow use of Evusheld on a case-by-case basis for severely immunocompromised individuals,” a spokesperson for Shared Health said in a statement on Monday. “This follows discussion and approval by clinical leadership.”
The spokesperson confirmed the province has been in possession of Evusheld since May 2022.
The drug was approved by Health Canada in April 2022, and can be used by adults or children 12 years and older who are not currently infected with COVID-19 and have not had recent known contact with someone with COVID-19. It is given to people who are immunocompromised and unlikely to mount an adequate immune response to a COVID-19 vaccination, and for whom vaccination against COVID-19 is not recommended.
“Based on laboratory studies, Evusheld is expected to retain neutralizing activity against Omicron subvariant BA.2, which is now the dominant variant in many communities in Canada,” Health Canada said in a news release.
-
-
Arena can be built for $150M, Sudbury councillors sayTwo Sudbury city councillors say a new community arena can be built for $150 million, not the $215 million contained in a staff report.
-
Calgary firefighter looking to send specialized equipment to firefighters in UkraineA Calgary firefighter is looking for donations to purchase equipment no longer needed by the fire department to send to firefighters in Ukraine.
-
Camp Manitou able to offer more to kids through new expansionCamp Manitou has some new features this summer as an 11-acre expansion is almost finished.
-
Stolen life-sized fibreglass horse reunited with Kelowna ownersHe's got a few more scratches than he did when he was stolen three weeks ago but “Harry” – a life-sized fibreglass horse – is back where he belongs greeting customers out front of Kelowna, B.C. shop.
-
Youth killed in highway crash near Airdrie, RCMP seek witnessesRCMP are looking for witnesses to a crash east of Airdrie this weekend that killed a youth.
-
'Wonderful to be back': Excitement grows ahead of Country Thunder in CravenAfter missing two years for the pandemic, country music stars are ready to rock the stage at Country Thunder.
-
Recovery efforts underway at Spray Lakes for two missing boatersFollowing the drowning death of one person at Spray Lakes in Kananaskis Country on Sunday, RCMP, conservation officers and Cochrane search and rescue scoured the reservoir for two missing people Monday, who are presumed drowned.
-
'No excuse': Experts remind pet owners to keep animals out of vehiclesProvincial Animal Welfare Services are reminding people cars are not a safe place to leave pets in the summer months. (Colton Wiens/ CTV Kitchener)