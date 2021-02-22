Ottawa Public Health is reporting 55 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

The new figures Monday bring the city's totals to 14,404 cases and 437 deaths since the pandemic began.

Ottawa Public Health data show COVID-19 trends have been on the rise in Ottawa in the past week. The weekly incidence rate per 100,000 residents has gone up, as has the testing positivity rate. While figures currently remain in the "Orange-Restrict" level, Ottawa is now closer to "Red-Control" than it is to "Yellow-Protect".

The provincial government reported 1,058 new cases reported across Ontario on Monday. Ontario also reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,083 newly resolved cases. Locally, the province added 51 new cases of COVID-19. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province due to different data collection times.

No new cases of any variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa on Monday. To date, Ontario has confirmed eight cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant and one case of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant in Ottawa.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 37.3 (up from 36.9 on Sunday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.3 per cent (Feb. 15-21)

Reproduction number: 1.15 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

On Feb. 15, OPH reported a rate per 100,000 of 28.5 cases, a testing positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, and a reproduction number of 1.00

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 22

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 46,559*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 48,460

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 rose by one on Monday to 477.

OPH says 53 more people have seen their cases of COVID-19 resolve. Of the 14,404 total cases seen in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, 13,490 are now considered resolved.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is consdered resolved 14 after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 22 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications. Two more people have been admitted to the intensive care unit and there are now six people in ICU.

Of the people in hospital, two are under 10 years old, one is in their 30s, three are in their 40s (two are in the ICU), two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s, four are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), seven are in their 80s (two are in the ICU), and one is 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 31,163 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Sunday and 11,883 tests remain under investigation.

On Monday, the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,175 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 21 and 2,460 lab tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at the testing site to the result is 22 hours.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Nine new cases (1,069 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new case (1,781 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (3,104 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (2,014 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (1,866 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (1,734 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new case (1,047 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (636 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (697 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (453 total cases)

Unknown: One case reassigned (3 cases total)

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 30 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 27 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Outbreaks are responsible for 92 current active cases of COVID-19.

An outbreak at Charles H. Hulse Public School has ended. There were three student cases total during the outbreak. An outbreak at the Edinburgh Retirement Residence ended with a single staff case.

There are four active community outbreaks: two are linked to health workplaces, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, and one is linked to a construction workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité Mothercraft Ottawa – Home Child Care – 33056 St. Patrick's High School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Centre D'Acceuil Champlain Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Governor's Walk Retirement Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.