Work is underway to prepare the North London Optimist Community Centre and an ice pad at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre as COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Both facilities are currently closed as work is done to ensure all health, safety and security requirements are met.

They will be the third and fourth vaccination clinics used by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to administer the vaccine, once more becomes available.

The Western Fair District Agriplex continues to administer vaccinations, while a second clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges is expected to open Thursday.

London Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement, “We are committed to supporting our health care partners and our community by ensuring that when we need them, we have facilities available and ready to be used when the time comes for the delivery of vaccines to move into the broader community phases.”

The new facilities are not expected to open for several weeks, but once open are expected to continue as vaccination sites until at least the fall.

Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the MLHU said in a statement, “These sites will provide more flexibility and choice once we are able to scale up the daily delivery of COVID-19 vaccine and increase the number of people who can get vaccinated according to the province’s prioritization framework.”

On Tuesday, the health unit announced it would begin vaccinating "additional priority groups" that are part of the first phase of the provincial vaccination plan.

Health officials expect to review who is eligible for vaccination weekly based on vaccine supply and provincial instructions. Further details on who is eligible in each phase of the provincial plan are available here.

The North London Optimist Community Centre is located at 1345 Cheapside St. near Fanshawe College and the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre is at 799 Homeview Rd. in the city's south end.