COVID-19 update: 1,205 new cases as B.C. sees record-high hospitalizations, active cases

Another 1,205 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C., health officials announced in an update Thursday afternoon that saw multiple records broken.

The latest positive tests pushed the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 116,075.

Of the 10,052 active cases, 409 people are in hospital, with 125 of those requiring intensive care.

That marks the highest number of hospitalizations and ICU patients the province has seen so far in the pandemic. It's also the most active cases the province has had to date, with the last record of 10,039 set on Dec. 14.

The latest case count brought B.C.'s rolling weekly average to 1,113, which is a slight drop from the day before.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced three more deaths, bringing B.C.'s death toll related to the coronavirus to 1,524.

"As always our condolences go to families and caregivers and to the communities who have lost loved ones" Henry said.

Of the latest cases, the vast majority – 730 of them – were from the Fraser Health region. Another 301 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region, while 38 of those who tested positive were in the Island Health region. Another 69 were in Interior Health, Henry said, 66 in the Northern Health region and one person who tested positive in the last day normally resides out of B.C.

More than 16,000 people in the province are currently under public health monitoring, Henry said. No new outbreaks in health-care facilities were reported.

The update from Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix came in an afternoon news conference, when the pair also shared the latest modelling data with details on how the disease is spreading the province.

That presentation revealed B.C. could see 2,000 cases per day soon if contacts don't decrease.