COVID-19 update: 1 death, 59 more cases recorded in B.C.

The health ministry in B.C. has announced another death related to COVID-19 in the province.

The news came as part of B.C.'s daily COVID-19 update, which also announced 59 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours. The person who died lived in the Interior Health Region.

Officials said 649 people are currently dealing with the disease in the province, up 25 from the previous day. That marks the second day in a row that B.C. has seen an uptick in active cases.

Of the people who currently have COVID-19, 74 of them are in hospital, with 19 in intensive care.

Most of the new cases were recorded in the Fraser Health region, where 21 people tested positive. Ten more people tested positive in Vancouver Coastal Health, along with 19 in Interior Health. Two of the latest cases were in Northern Health and seven were in Island Health.

As of Thursday, 78.4 per cent of people aged 12 and older in the province have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Forty per cent have received a second dose.

In total, 5,497,150 vaccine doses have so far been distributed in B.C.

