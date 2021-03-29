COVID-19 update: 1st case update of the week coming from B.C.'s top health officials

Top health officials in B.C. will give the first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, revealing three days' worth of new case information.

That update, which will be live with Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan in the afternoon, will also include how many deaths and outbreaks were recorded over the weekend.

CTVNewsVancouver is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 1 p.m.

In their last update, given on Friday, health officials announced 908 more people had tested positive for the disease. That marked the second-highest single-day total the province had seen so far during the pandemic.

That update also brought B.C. over the 95,000 mark for total cases.

As of Friday, B.C.'s active caseload was the highest it has been since Jan. 7, and the seven-day rolling average of new cases reached 698, its highest mark since Dec. 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday