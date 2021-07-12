COVID-19 update: 123 more cases confirmed in B.C. over the weekend

B.C.'s health ministry says another 123 cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend in the province.

This is a breaking news update. Original copy follows.

B.C.'s health ministry will release a COVID-19 update Monday covering three days' worth of case data.

In the afternoon, the health ministry is expected to release a statement with the latest positive COVID-19 tests and any related deaths or outbreaks recorded since Friday.

All COVID-19 updates this week are expected to be released through written statements as health officials are no longer holding regular live briefings.

On Friday, the health ministry said 45 more people tested positive for the disease. Those infections brought the province's seven-day rolling average for new cases to 42, up one from the previous day.

Friday marked the fourth day in a row that the rolling average increased slightly, after months of declines since its peak in April. As of Friday, it remained a tiny fraction of the 1,130 it had reached back then, however.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday