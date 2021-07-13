COVID-19 update: 33 new cases, no deaths in B.C.
B.C. health officials reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no related deaths on Tuesday.
The province has identified a total of 148,187 coronavirus infections and suffered 1,760 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The latest numbers pushed B.C.'s rolling weekly average down to 46 cases per day – a small dip that followed seven consecutive days of gradually increasing averages.
There are still 66 patients battling COVID-19 in hospital, including 14 in intensive care, but the province's active caseload dropped to 639 – a drop of about 20 cases.
A total of 5,805,541 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across B.C., including enough first doses to cover about 79 per cent of the eligible population.
There have also been 2,125,179 second doses administered, which means that about 49 per cent of eligible British Columbians are fully vaccinated.
