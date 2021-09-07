COVID-19 update: 4 days' worth of cases coming from B.C.'s health ministry

The first COVID-19 update of the week will be released by B.C.'s health ministry Tuesday, covering four days' worth of case data.

No data was released on Monday because of the Labour Day holiday.

As of Friday's update, when another 671 people were diagnosed with the disease, a total of 168,325 infections had been confirmed in B.C.

Of those, 5,872 were considered active. The number of hospitalizations, particularly of patients requiring treatment in intensive care units, is also higher than earlier in the summer.

On Friday there were 215 people hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus, more than half of whom were in ICU.

Along with a COVID-19 update, officials will release more details on B.C.'s proof-of-vaccination system Tuesday. Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minster Adrian Dix will speak about it in the afternoon.

