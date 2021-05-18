COVID-19 update: 411 cases, 2 more deaths recorded, B.C. health officials announce

Another 411 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C., health officials announced Tuesday, continuing the province's downward trend in daily case counts.

Another two people died, however, bringing the province's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,650.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more. Original copy follows.

Another COVID-19 update is coming from B.C.'s health ministry, with details on the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded locally.

That update, which will come in a written statement, will be released in the afternoon.

On Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix gave details on three days' worth of COVID-19 cases, covering the weekend. The pair said 1,360 more people had tested positive for the disease, and 14 more people died.

B.C. has now recorded a total of 139,664 cases of COVID-19 and 1,648 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

After an alarming and record-breaking surge in cases during province's third wave, the province's epidemiological curve has been bending downward in recent weeks, and that trend continued over the weekend.

The rolling seven-day average for infections dropped to 508 per day on Monday, the lowest it's been since March 4. The province's active caseload also fell to 5,021, a drop of more than 500 from Friday.

Henry took a moment Monday to encourage adults to get their vaccine, if they haven't already done so.

"It is now your turn, all of our turn, and I encourage everyone to get immunized as soon as you can," she said.

"It takes as long as three weeks or longer to have the full protection from these vaccine doses, so the sooner you register and book your appointment and get your vaccine, the sooner you will have the protection that we are all looking for from this dose."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel