British Columbians will get their first COVID-19 update since before Christmas on Monday, with the province's top health officials revealing five days' worth of case data.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal how many cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded since Dec. 24, when a written statement was released. The pair hasn't given a live briefing since Dec. 23.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Henry did speak briefly with CTV News about the new coronavirus variant being recorded in B.C. The top doctor said it's "probable" more cases of the variant will be identified in the province.

"We are concerned that if it starts to spread here that we could see many, many more cases," she said on Sunday.

B.C. remains under sweeping social restrictions meant to curb the spread of the disease. Those rules, which limit gatherings outside households, impacted Christmas celebrations for many, but how well British Columbians followed the restrictions won't be revealed in case numbers for another week or two.

In the Dec. 24 COVID-19 update, B.C. added another 582 cases and 12 deaths to its totals.